Here are the 4 Mascaras Kylie Jenner Swears By

May 20, 2016

File this under another reason Kylie Jenner’s makeup routine isn’t that different from ours: Sometimes Jenner doesn’t feel like going through her entire glam routine by applying false lashes. On days when she wants to keep her makeup low-key without sacrificing the impact of defined, voluminous lashes, Jenner turns to a few good mascaras that deliver a falsie effect.

Jenner shared her four go-to tubes on her app, thekyliejenner.com. “It's so important to have a good mascara! There are some that pump up your lashes enough to totally skip falsies,” If your daily routine is a lot more likely to include a couple swipes of mascara than a full set of falsies too, consider these formula recommendations mascara gold.

Another sign Jenner is just like us: two of her favorite mascaras are super affordable and can be found in any drugstore beauty aisle. So what mascaras made the cut? Read on to find out which four formulas are Jenner-approved. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Lancôme Hypnôse Star Show-Stopping Mascara

No curler necesssary: A few coats of this Lancôme mascara with a dual-sided brush, instantly delivers glamorous, long lashes. 

Lancome available at lancome-usa.com $29 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Carbon Black Mascara 

It's obvious why this L'Oreal mascara made the cut as one of Jenner's favorites. Its long-wearing formula stays completely clump-free all day long. 

L'Oreal Paris available at ulta.com $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

CoverGirl Full Lash Bloom Mascara 

Consider this CoverGirl tube the wunderkind of mascaras. It conditions lashes with its beeswx-infused formula as it lengthens and defines them. 

CoverGirl available at ulta.com $8 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Full, Fat Lashes 5 Star Mascara 

Falsies are a sure-fire way to make lashes appear fuller, but saying that mastering the application technique is tough, is a giant understatement. This mascara by Charlotte Tilbury will give your lashes the same effect as a set of false ones in a few simple swipes. 

Charlotte Tilbury available at nordstrom.com $29 SHOP NOW

