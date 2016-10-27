Kylie Jenner Has Something to Say About Fake Kylie Cosmetics Retailers

The struggle to get our hands on Kylie Cosmetics products is very real. We recommend setting alarms and reminders to make sure you don't miss out on restocks. But on top of all that, there might be yet another box to check off on your quest to finally owning a KoKo K Lip Kit—and that would be making sure you're not buying a counterfeit formula.

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to address the fake Kylie Cosmetics products and websites showing up online. You can watch the entire stream here.

RELATED: This Might Be Too Faced's Sweetest Palette Yet A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

In a series of videos, Kylie went through the websites and dished some information and advice to her followers.

In addition to pointing out that any product bought from one of these sites is fake, Kylie also said that the ingredients used in the faux-Kylie products are apparently extremely dangerous and they're all being sold for the same amount of $$$.

Wait for the kicker! Your girl Kylie says the sites are claiming to sell products that don't even exist, such as a powder foundation.

We're heeding Kylie's warning and sticking to our elaborate system of alarms, reminders, pings, and trust URL check to get our hands on her products.