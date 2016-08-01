Kylie Jenner's Birthday Collection Is the Ultimate Beauty Mic Drop

Even though by now we should expect the unexpected from Kylie Jenner, we still get all googly-eyed when the makeup mogul drops brand spankin' new products seemingly overnight. This weekend she caught us off guard with the announcement of the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection, and we're appropriately freaking out.

Just look at these beauties—new Lip Kits, an eyeliner, a makeup case—and they're all going on sale today at 3 PM (according to Insta, they'll be available until Jenner's 19th birthday on August 10, but do we really think they'll stay in stock that long?).

BIRTHDAY COLLECTION. available tomorrow at 3pm until Kylie's Birthday, August 10th. What do you guys think?!!!! A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

Everything Infused with REAL GOLD. #birthdayedition A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

birthday edition mini mattes include: Dolce, Exposed, Candy, KoKo, Kristen, and Leo. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

CRÈME SHADOWS. Copper & Rose Gold. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

According to these 'grams, everything in the Birthday Collection is infused with real gold, and it's all so pretty.Seriously, a set of mini mattes in Kristen, Dolce, Exposed, Leo, Candy, and KoKo...are you kidding us right now?And don't even get us started on the creme shadows—a copper and a rose gold that need to make their way into our makeup bags pronto.

Jordyn wearing #kyshadow and the new Copper Crème Shadow on her lid. Lined with KYLINER in BLACK (not available yet) and True Brown & Dolce on the lips! A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

Dark Bronze KYLINER #birthdayedition A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 31, 2016 at 4:47pm PDT

And Jordyn Woods modeling the new copper creme shadow is doing nothing to quell our excitement over this launch. How gorgeous does she look?You know what would really complete the eye look? This KyLiner in dark bronze that's also part of the Birthday Collection.

If you need us you know where we'll be—perched by the computer ready to pounce at 3 PM. Take all of our money, Kylie Cosmetics. We're ready for you.