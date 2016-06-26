Kylie Jenner Just Gave Ariana Grande the Best Birthday Gift

What do you get the girl who has everything, like Ariana Grande? If you're Kylie Jenner, you reach into your own personal vault and send over a slew of your sold out and highly coveted Lip Kits.

In honor of Grande's 23rd birthday, Jenner gifted the songstress with what appears to be practically the entire Lip Kit collection. Even Kymajesty, a metallic blue, made the care package, and Grande promptly let her mom Joan try it out.

The singer revealed that Mary Jo K and Candy K are her absolute faves in the collection and her excitement proves that stars really are just like us—uber excited about a hard-to-find beauty score.

Of course, they're not always like us, considering Grande won't have to wait until the next Lip Kit restock to score the popular products. But, hey, those restocks are coming fast and furious of late, so there's still a chance we'll all get our hands on those precious Lip Kits soon.