Everything We Know About the Kylie Cosmetics Store So Far

If we're being totally honest, every time Kylie Jenner teases a new Kylie Cosmetics launch on social media it feels like Christmas morning. So the very notion that our girl is prepping a brick and mortar store for her beauty goods is leaving us completely restless.

Soon. @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:06pm PST

On Thursday, Jenner Instagrammed a photo of what appears to be an inner circle meeting inside the first Kylie Cosmetics location. The space is still under construction and stark white, which we're figuring isn't far off from the store's color scheme. Bare white walls would allow all of those fabulous Lip Kit and Kyshadow Palettes to take center stage, no?

And then we have Jenner giving a closer look at her vision. If only we could get a better look at that screen!

MY VISION. I can't wait for you guys to see what goes on inside my mind & what I've been working on. 100% Kylie. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

The first we heard of an actual Kylie Cosmetics locale was in June, when the youngest Jenner sister admitted she was looked at retail locations.

We still have yet to determine an exact location, although we're hoping and praying Jenner will surprise us with multiple store openings. If Kim and Kourtney can take New York, Kylie Cosmetics can def. take New York, Chicago, and L.A., right?