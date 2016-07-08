Kylie Cosmetics Is About to Get Matchy-Matchy with Lip Gloss

Whoever said matchy-matchy was a fashion faux pas clearly didn't anticipate the earth shattering arrival of Kylie Cosmetics. In fairness, I don't think anyone did, but that's neither here nor there.

Since Kylie launched her eponymous lip kits, she's basically been shutting down the Internet with new releases and re-stocks like clockwork. So it should be no surprise to you on this glorious Friday morning we have exciting news coming from Camp Kylie, and yes, by Camp Kylie, we mean Instagram. Because let's face it, she like, invented the Instagram product drop.

Where was I? Oh, Kylie Lip Kits and matchy-matchy. Kylie took to her fave social media method to announce that some new additions are coming down the pipeline and they coordinate with some existing bestsellers. More specifically, Kylie Cosmetics will be releasing four new glosses. In case you don't know, there are already three in existence, Like, Literally, and So Cool.

These glossy products will coordinate with some of our favorite lip kit shades to date.

first surprise of the summer! New glosses to match my matte liquid lipsticks. Top to bottom: Exposed, Posie, and Candy. Koko will also be available but I don't have samples to show you just yet! #July15th A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

my new glosses compared to Like, Literally, and So Cute! My existing glosses are available right now on KylieCosmetics.com A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Kylie shared swatches of Exposed, Posie, and Candy. No surprise here, they look GORGEOUS. We loved them in matte, so we expect we will love them just as much with a sheen. We can also expect a gloss in the shade KoKo, named for big sis Khloe, although Kylie didn't have a sample to swatch.

Regardless, we think every Lip Kit deserves a matching gloss to make a complete pair. It's like the joining of soul mates. The world just won't make sense without it. We'll keep you posted on the anticipated drop date, obvi.