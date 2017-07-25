Kylie Cosmetics 20th Birthday Collection Is Dripping in Glitter

How’d you celebrate the big 2-0? Kylie Jenner is kissing the "teen years" goodbye with a Kylie Cosmetics collection dripping in pink glitter, obviously.

For the past few days, Jenner has been gearing up for her bday (it's August 10, in case you forgot) by teasing her upcoming line, and today she finally made the big reveal.

As per usual, she took to Snapchat to debut all the newness that comes with the launch, and from what we can see so far, it includes new velvet and matte mini Lip Kits, brushes, two Ultra Glow highlighters in gold and rose gold, a possible eyeshadow palette, and much more, all decked out in cotton candy pink and glittery hot pink accents. This Leo sure likes her sparkle.

So when does it make the website and inevitably break the Internet? No word on the exact date time yet, but we're assuming they'll land online before her big day. What else would she wear to her party? Welcome to your twenties, Kylie.