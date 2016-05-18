Kristen Stewart Is Making a Solid Case for Red Eyeshadow

Some things are better in practice than they are in theory, like going to the gym or like red eyeshadow. The thought of red eyeshadow is somewhat frightening — things have the potential of going from zero-to-pinkeye real quick. But Kristen Stewart is here to calm your fears and proves that red eyeshadow A) works B) is a serious look. Kristen's makeup artist, Kate Lee, shared a photo of Kristen Stewart's red-eye red carpet look on her Instagram.

#kristenstewart at tonight's premiere of #personalshopper @festivaldecannes wearing @chanelofficial styled by @taraswennen @hairbyadir #makeupbykatelee #redhues #redisthenewblack A photo posted by Kate Lee (@kateleemakeup) on May 17, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

First of all, shout out to her makeup artist for pairing Kristen's green eyes with a red eyeshadow — it's literally genius. The rest of the look is really clean and simple — strong brows, clean face, and neutral glossy lips. Now to rummage through our eyeshadow palettes for a good red...

