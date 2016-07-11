Kristen Stewart Masters an Edgy Beauty Look—Again!

Kristen Stewart has become synonymous with badass beauty. Her green eyes were practically made for inky black liners and smoldering shadows and no matter the cut or color, her hair is almost always styled into an imperfectly perfect coif of shaggy waves. (The kind that look practically undone but likely spent hours to create.) Girl's got a serious cool-factor. And for the Equals premiere, celeb makeup artist Beau Nelson and hair stylist Adir Abergel teamed up to give the actress (and face of Chanel Makeup), yet another edgy look for the books.

First, Nelson warmed up Kristen's porcelain skin with Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base ($50; chanel.com), then concentrated heavily on the eyes. He started by sweeping Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Rouge Brûlée (try Illusoire, available now) across her lids, then traced her upper and lower lash lines with Le Crayon Khôl Intense Eye Pencil in Noir ($30; chanel.com) winging the outer corners to create an "exaggerated feline shape," as he calls it. To keep the creamy liner in place, Nelson topped it off with Tisse Smoky Shadow from the Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow palette ($61; chanel.com), and completed the look with Inimitable Mascara in Noir ($32; chanel.com) and a nude lip.

Kristen's side-swept shaggy bob may have looked familiar—only if you missed the side view. Opposite a deep side part, Abergel secured the tips of her hair with over a dozen black bobby pins. The pins crisscrossed and overlapped starting just behind her right ear, wrapping around the back of her head, and ending at the nape of her neck. The hair accessories complemented her graphic Jonathan Simkhai dress and dark roots but popped against her platinum strands for a bold contrast.

