Daily Beauty Buzz: Kristen Stewart's Reverse Cat Eye 

No one nails an edgy red carpet beauty look quite like Kristen Stewart, and the reverse cat eye that the actress wore to the premiere of her short film Come Swim is another one to add to the books.

Rather than sticking with the average winged liner, Stewart took the cat eye, flipped it, and reversed it. Usually when we see a heavy black line along the lower lid, it's done with eyeshadow to create a smoked-out effect. But this isn't the case with Stewart's eye makeup. Instead, a gel pencil like Chanel's Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Noir ($30; chanel.com) was used to create a thick, graphic line that winged out. The finish was precise, but still lived in. Think more Debbie Harry than Audrey Hepburn.

On the top lid, reach for a fine tip liner like Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense ($33; chanel.com) to draw a tight line and connect it to the wing. Finish off with a few coats of mascara.

Stewart's hairstylist Bridget Brager completed the actress's '70s punk rock vibe by styling her grown out, bleach blonde pixie cut into a faux hawk.