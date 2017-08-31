Daily Beauty Buzz: Kristen Stewart’s Brown Eyeshadow

Take a second from watching Kristen Stewart dance to Beyoncé and check out her makeup game. From smudgy black eyeliner to graphic cat eye wings, the Chanel brand ambassador rarely steps out without some of sort of smoldering shadow on her lids. Case in point: the brown smoky eye look she wore to an event at the MOMA in New York City last night.

RELATED: How to Clean Your Beloved Beautyblender

Along with natural brushed up brows and clean, fresh skin, Stewart arrived wearing a pinkish brown shadow haloed around her entire eye. It served as a reminder that you don’t need to rely on a charcoal gray or even a shimmery bronze to smoke out your eyes. The shadow was applied on her entire lid, as well as under her lower lashes.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

We don’t know the exact products Stewart’s glam squad reached for to create the look, but we think it looks nearly identical to the Chanel OMBRE PREMIÈRE Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Silver Pink ($36; bergdorfgoodman.com).