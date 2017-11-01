Daily Beauty Buzz: Kristen Bell's Green Smoky Eye 

Every '80s John Hughes movie has taught us that wearing blue eyeshadow almost always goes wrong. That's where Kristen Bell's alternative shade comes in.

The actress attended the premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas wearing a jewel-toned green smoky eye that has just as much impact as a bold blue eyeshadow—but way easier to pull off. The shimmery finish of sage shade softens the look and enhances the star's blue-green eyes.

RELATED: Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis Twin with "Matching Haircuts"

If you want to try a similar effect, reach for an eyeshadow quad like Smith & Cult's Book of Eyes Palette in Song for Fields ($44; saksfifthavenue.com ). Sweep the green shade on in a halo around the eyes, and use the palette's champagne shade in the inner corners to brighten them up.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell's Skin-Care Secrets

While the actress's eye makeup looked like it came from this decade, she channeled another '80s trend with her hairstyle. She completed her look by brushing and slicking back the front section of her lob, and tucking both sides behind her ears.

We guess it is easy being green.