Kourtney Kardashian's Kyshadow Look Is Not to Be Missed

We already know how obsessed everyone seems to be with Kylie Jenner’s recent Kylie Cosmetics product additions. Seriously, just to reiterate... Kyshadow sold in one minute! We didn’t even know that was humanly possible.

While it seems like most of us were unable to get our hands on the palette (we understand the struggle), it seems that Kourtney Kardashian and her glam squad managed to beat that one-minute sell-out time (or it could be one of the many KarJenner family perks).

Patrick Ta posted an Instagram of Kourtney Kardashian in an amazing Kyshadow look, and the desire to own the palette has understandably reemerged.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Birthday Collection Is the Ultimate Beauty Mic Drop Today With Cutie @kourtneykardash 💋 Hair By @andrewfitzsimons Makeup By @patrickta Assisted By @lyndsayzmakeup Lashes In "Diamond" By @lillyghalichi Shadows By @kyliecosmetics "Kyshadow" Lipstick By @armani A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Aug 2, 2016 at 3:23pm PDT

Obviously, our first reaction was #goals #goals #goals.

But once we saw that Kourtney's eyeshadow was all thanks to Kylie's virtually-impossible-to-get-your-hands-on kit, we freaked out a little more.

While we'll have to lament the lack of Kyshadow in our lives, now we have some #looks lined up for when we get our hands on one. We already have our calendars marked for the next restock.