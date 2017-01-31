Kourtney Kardashian's Orange Lipstick Is an Instant Mood Lifter

There’s 47 days until the official start of spring, but who’s counting? Jetting off to a tropical destination like Kourtney Kardashian is one way of dealing with the polar vortex chill, but if a plane ticket isn’t in the cards, a bright lipstick is the next best way to cure any bouts of S.A.D.

Currently on vacation in Costa Rica with the majority of the Kar-Jenners, Kardashian embraced the tropical climate with a perfect matte orange lip that we can’t stop thinking about. If you’re like us, your local forecast is nowhere near above freezing, but this bright lippie is one you can wear now as an instant mood-lifter, and keep it for when you break out your light and breezy warm weather outfits.

The exact shade Kardashian’s pro Hrush Achemyan used on her was MAKE UP FOR EVER’s new Artist Acrylip Lip Paint in 300 Orange ($24; sephora.com). Consider this liquid lipstick an escape from winter’s dreariness in a tube. And while this vibrant color may cheer you up without drying out your lips, its formula will also stay put when you’re sweating it out in the humidity later.

Courtesy

BRB, moving our go-to red bullets from the front of our makeup drawers.