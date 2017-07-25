The Foundation That Keeps Kourtney Kardashian's Skin Breakout-Free

When you have blemish-prone skin, foundation can be problematic. Sure, it’ll cover up any existing zits that are healing on your face, but that’s no bonus if the formula end up causing even more. But always to our beauty rescue, Kourtney Kardashian has your solution.

In a post on her app, the celebrity admitted she tries to keep her face makeup to a minimal because of having sensitive and breakout-prone skin. Luckily, she's found a foundation that agrees with her skin issues—Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation Acne Control ($76; dermstore.com).

"I recently discovered the best, breathable foundation from Oxygenetix," she explained. "I have it in a few shades, so it matches my skin if I'm tan. Currently, I'm using the almond shade and I make sure anyone doing my makeup uses this foundation."

For concealer, she reaches for an InStyle editor favorite—NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30; net-a-porter.com).

"If I need concealer, I'll use NARS in honey or ginger (honey is more for covering in a highlighted area)," she added.

