This Is the Best Natural Lipstick I've Ever Used 

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick, despite the $28 price tag.

Anyone who's tried switching to a clean makeup routine knows that some products are easier to replace with non-toxic formulas than others. Lipstick is a popular starting point because there are dozens of options to choose from. The only caveat is that a lot of formulas don't wear like regular lip colors. In my personal experience, clean lipsticks wear off and dry the hell out of my lips — even when they're made with an abundance of supposedly hydrating ingredients.

Kosas' Weightless Lip Color Lipstick is one of the few exceptions. The clean makeup brand first got my attention when Rami Malek wore the cult-favorite Tinted Face Oil Foundation to the 2019 Oscars. Like the rest of the Internet, I needed to know more about the products that made his face look so glowy and baby soft when he was on stage accepting the award for Best Actor. Then, Kosas came out with 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow. One of my colleagues loved the shadows so much, she wrote an entire story about how they're actually effortless to apply and wear. After both of these products lived up to the hype, I had to try the brand's lipstick. I wasn't disappointed.

Like the rest of the brand's products, Kosas' lipstick comes in easy-to-wear, everyday colors. There are only seven shades, but they include warm and cool tones so they work well across a number of skin tones. The colors range from your-lips-but-better-pink to a rich berry. As for the actual formula, it includes a blend of nourishing jojoba and rosehip seed oils, plus skin smoothing mango seed butter.

The unique texture of Kosas' lipstick is what sets it apart from other clean formulas I've tried. It goes on rich and creamy, but the lived-in finish is a level up from a stain. In the case of this lipstick, lived-in doesn't equal worn off. The color stays pigmented, even, and doesn't flake or fade throughout the day. I can put it on the morning, drink multiple coffees, and have a conversation without thinking about whether or not my lipstick is still on.

I wore Rosewater, the cool-toned pink shade almost every day this summer, and now that fall is officially upon us, I have my eye on some of the darker shades to round out my lipstick wardrobe for the season. I plan on shelling out $28 two times over to invest in Electra, a neutral red, and Royal, a rich berry. But with the way these lip colors last? I'll consider it money well spent.