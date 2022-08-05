Beauty Makeup I'm Picky With Eyebrow Pencils, but This One Gives Me Sculpted Arches in Seconds And the packaging makes my Lisa Frank-loving heart smile. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Not to delve too deeply into my trauma, but when I was younger, I pulled out a ton of eyebrow hairs thanks to an OCD-related condition called dermatillomania. In combination with unmanaged seborrheic dermatitis, it wasn't a good time for me — or my brows. I got an eyebrow transplant in 2018, but most days, I still feel the need to fill in my sparse spots. Needless to say, I've gone through many brow products over the years — which is where Kosas' Brow Pop pencil comes into play, and my solemn testimony that it's one of the best. For starters, the packaging is really frigging cute. The lavender plastic would fit right into a Lisa Frank pencil pouch of yore, and the see-through aspect (like all the coolest phones – shout-out to my fellow millennials) means it's easy to see when the pencil is running low. That said, I wish the company would commit to recycled materials, especially as a seemingly conscientious clean beauty brand. I'm picky when it comes to brow pencils and find that few are soft enough. I hate when you have to press down so hard, you can see brow hairs pull away from the root with the pencil's tip (talk about counterproductive). Kosas', on the other hand, goes on easily with light strokes in a pigment that's both sheer but buildable. It's also infused with growth-supporting castor oil and nourishing panthenol, vitamin E, and jojoba oil. Courtesy Shop now: $24; kosas.com, credobeauty.com, and sephora.com I love the included spoolie, and the fact that this pencil is mechanical, so you never have to sharpen it. When I want a sharper edge, I twist up the pencil and reveal a perfectly pointed tip that's ready for use. The product gets a small ding because I haven't been able to roll the pencil down, but it does de-escalate with soft pressure. The result is realistic-looking hairs and sculpted brows, and for me, the confidence to wear no other makeup when going about my day. If you'd like to try Kosas' Brow Pop, it's available in 10 shades for $24 at Kosas' website, Credo Beauty, and Sephora. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit