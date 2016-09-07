Watch This Beauty Vlogger Transform Into Kylie Jenner

Listen, we report on talent beauty vloggers transforming themselves into famous celebrities all of the time, but it truly takes a lot to impress us. So when PONY Makeup decided to tackle a Kylie Jenner makeover, we took notice. I mean this is the same woman he transformed herself into Taylor Swift in the most epic way.

What we really love about PONY Makeup's tutorial is that she includes the name of every singe product she is using as she uses it, like Benefit's High Brow Pencil, Urban Decay's Naked Palette, and Clio Concealer, among others.

This is the closest we've seen any vlogger come to replicating Jenner's perfectly pouty look. But we're game for any challengers to enter the ring for a transformation matchup.