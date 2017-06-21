Exactly How to Score Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit Today

The day has finally arrived. OK, so it’s only been like eight days, but it seems like we’ve been waiting for Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty for a lifetime. Today is the day that KKW Beauty officially launches with its highly-anticipated contour kits. The kits, we should add, are reportedly estimated to sell out and make $14.4 million in less than five minutes.

If her line performs like her younger sister Kylie Jenner's company, we have a feeling that also means a site crash is in the future. How many Lip Kits did you experience that with? Koko K? Mary Jo K? The list could go on and on...

WWD also reported that there are only 300,000 units of the kits, and considering the Instagram page already has over that in followers, anyone who wants it is going to have to act fast—really fast. Someone is bound to be disappointed.

So how do you get your hands on one of the contour kits? We’re here to fill you in on all the details of the launch so you’re as prepared as possible.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West’s Makeup Line Expected to Net This Crazy Amount in Minutes

First, you're going to want to sign up to be on the KKW Beauty subscriber email list (you can do this on the brand's site homepage) so you get any notifications or emails on the releases.

The line officially drops at 9 a.m. PST/ 12 p.m. EST., so be by your computer a good half hour beforehand to get set up. The contour kits come in four different shades—light, medium, dark, and deep dark—so you should also know exactly what shade you need.

Four kit shades to complement your skin tone: Light, Medium, Dark and Deep Dark. A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

kkwbeauty/Instagram

Finally, have your credit card handy and ready to enter in. Considering this is the first item to ever launch on KKWBeauty.com, you can't really have it saved, so this is going to be a battle of the faster typer.

Available in four separate shades to complement your skin tone: Light, Medium, Dark and Deep Dark. Each kit is $48. _________________ Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are coming 6.21 at 9am PST to KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

In the meantime, you can watch this contouring tutorial that Kardashian West filmed for her app.

May the odds ever be in your favor.