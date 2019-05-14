Kim Kardashian’s New KKW Beauty Collection Is Inspired by Her Own Wedding Day

Image zoom kkwbeauty/Instagram

Wood is the traditional wedding anniversary gift for couples celebrating five years of wedded bliss. Who knows if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are into this weird gift exchange, but either way, Mrs. West is taking a more glam approach to celebrate this relationship milestone with her fans.

Kardashian announced that her new KKW Beauty drop is called the Mrs. West Collection, and it's inspired by the soft, sultry look she wore to tie the knot to Mr. West five years ago.

She announced the collection in an instagram post on May 12. "So excited to announce my brand new #KKWBEAUTY Mrs. West Collection. This collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created on my actual wedding day," she wrote.

The campaign image of Kardashian features her with soft smoky eye makeup, her signature nude lip, and slicked-back wavy hair. She's standing in front of a wall of white flowers — a nod to the floral wall that was the backdrop of her wedding ceremony.

Included in the Mrs. West Collection is a six-pan eyeshadow palette with neutral champagne and chocolate brown shades, a pink-nude lipstick, nude lip liner, nude gloss topper, a champagne highlighter, and a rosy blush. The complete collection launches at kkwbeauty.com on May 24 (Kardashian's actual wedding anniversary) at 12pm PT.

Together, the complete set costs $100, and includes all of the products a bride needs for a subtle, but glam look. However, everything can be purchased individually, too. Prices range from $18 for the Flower Wall Blush to $30 for the Mrs. West Eyesadow Palette. As for the lip products, you can grab the complete bundle for $42, or the Love Lip Liner for $12, the Soulmate Gloss for $18, or the Love Lipstick for $18.

While Kardashian's new collection is one of the ways she's choosing to commemorate another one of her and West's relationship milestones, it's also timed perfectly for wedding season. So, if you're a bride-to-be that's always loved Kardashian's wedding day makeup, set an alarm to remind you when the Mrs. West Collection launches on May 24.