Kim Kardashian Confirmed Her Next KKW Beauty Launch

Now that she has contouring officially covered, KKW Beauty is going back to the all-mighty makeup basics. In an interview with People at her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class, the celebrity confirmed that concealer would be her beauty brand's third launch.

"After this, were gonna come out with concealers,” she told People. Quickly covering any perceived imperfections and blemishes, brightening up your eyes, and evening out your skin tone, it truly is the MVP of makeup products and can set the base for contouring, Kim K.W.'s favorite. The launch makes total sense.

@Kimkardashian and @makeupbymario BTS at the powder kit tutorial shoot. Watch now on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

She also teased the possibility of her first KKW Beauty collaboration that has nothing to do with Kylie or her Lip Kits, mentioning that she might have something in the works with @makeupbymario himself.

We already know that Dedivanovic is a fan of NARS Creamy Concealer, so perhaps KKW Beauty is working on their own version of the dewy liquid tube. Time—or Instagram—will tell.