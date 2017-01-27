An Inside Look at Kirsten Dunst's Christian Dior Haute Couture Show Prep

At Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Christian Dior turned its Haute Couture runway into a real-life fairytale. And Kirsten Dunst sat first row at the fashion house’s secret garden set looking equally ethereal.

In-between running from show-to-show, the Hidden Figures star also hit up the week’s best parties including a Chopard soiree at the Theatre du Chatelet. While Dunst may make having that certain je ne sais quoi look effortless, her go-to makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani was by her side throughout the week to help perfect a classic French girl style.

Can you say chic? Scroll through for Bedrani’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Dunst spent Paris Couture Fashion Week.