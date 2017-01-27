An Inside Look at Kirsten Dunst's Christian Dior Haute Couture Show Prep

At Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Christian Dior turned its Haute Couture runway into a real-life fairytale. And Kirsten Dunst sat first row at the fashion house’s secret garden set looking equally ethereal.

In-between running from show-to-show, the Hidden Figures star also hit up the week’s best parties including a Chopard soiree at the Theatre du Chatelet. While Dunst may make having that certain je ne sais quoi look effortless, her go-to makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani was by her side throughout the week to help perfect a classic French girl style.

Can you say chic? Scroll through for Bedrani’s exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Dunst spent Paris Couture Fashion Week.

The Most Important Meal Of The Day

Fact: No trip to Paris is complete without a pastry—or two for breakfast.

Inside Sabrina Bedrani’s Kit for Kirsten Dunst’s Dior Show Look

The makeup artist prepped Dunst’s complexion with Dior’s Capture Totale Dreamskin 1 Minute Mask ($75; dior.com), followed by Dior’s Capture Total Dreamskin Advanced The Next Generation Iconic Perfect Skin Creator ($115; dior.com) for extra moisture. Next, she evened out Dunst’s skin with a combo of Dior Diorskin Forever in #10 ($50; dior.com) and Laura Mercier’s  Secret Concealer in #2 ($27; sephora.com), and used Charlotte Tilbury’s Filmstar Bronze & Glow Face Sculpt & Highlight ($68; nordstrom.com) to sculpt her cheekbones.

To keep Dunst’s eyes on the bright side, Bedrani swept Dior Diorshow Mono Long-Wear Professional Mirror-Shine Eyeshadow in Mirror ($31; dior.com), a light champagne shade, all over her lids, and accentuated her eyes with the duo of Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer ($30; dior.com) and Dior Diorshow Blackout Mascara in Black ($29; dior.com).

But First, Lipstick

Before Dunst headed out to the show, Bedrani applied a classic red lip to brighten her whole look. The pro prepped the actress’s lips by scrubbing with Dior Lip Sugar Scrub ($33; dior.com) and KNC Beauty’s Lip Mask ($5; urbanoutfitters.com). She finished by swiping on Dior Rouge Gradient 755 ($31; dior.com).

It’s All In The Details

Dunst’s stylist Nina Hallworth double-checks that the actress is ready to hit the Paris streets.

Shoes Made for Walking

No fashion week outfit is complete without a pair of killer Christian Dior heels.

Getting Wavy

Dunst’s hairstylist Carlos Ferraz puts the final touches on the actress’s tousled waves.

 Ready...Almost!

Hallworth makes sure the actress is lint-free before heading to the Dior show.

A Backstage Moment

The models looked like real-life fairytales as they lined up before hitting the Christian Dior Haute Couture runway.

Paris Is Always A Good Idea

Bedrani stops to admire the city’s breathtaking scenery en route to Dunst’s hotel.

 Sabrina Bedrani’s Arsenal for Kirsten’s Chopard Party Look

The pro added a little Laura Mercier Blush in Rose Blossom to create a pretty flush on Dunst’s cheeks. To bring out the actress’s eyes, Bedrani turned to the light brown/bronze shade in Dior’s 5 Couleurs Couture Colours & Effects Eyeshadow Palette in Cuir Canage ($62; dior.com) and blended it upwards and outwards to accentuate her eye. Bedrani lined Dunst’s lash line with Dior Diorshow Khôl  in Smoky Black ($32; dior.com) and smudged it, and finished with two coats of Dior Diorshow Blackout Mascara in Black ($29; dior.com).

She kept Dunst’s look fresh with a coat of Dior Rouge Gradient 755 ($31; dior.com) on her lips after prepping them with a lip mask.

I’ll Be Your Mirror

Frerraz in the midst of creating the perfect chignon Dunst wore to the Chopard party.

Strike A Pose

Et Voilà! And off to the party. Until next season!

