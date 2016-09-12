Kim Kardashian's Lipstick Isn't Lipstick at All

Fashion week, or month if you're following the shows all the way to Europe, tends to be where we get our beauty inspiration for the next season. After all, Pat McGrath did low-key debut her new lip kits at the Versace Atelier show, and the runway shows are always full of upcoming must-have products. Celebrities, on the other hand, seem to use fashion week as an excuse take their glam game to new heights.

So while we're not exactly surprised that Kim Kardashian has been killing it this fashion week, we are surprised at the way Kim's been repurposing some products.

Love this look. For eyes I used a dark brown concealer as a base all over lids then a couple of shades from the #MasterPaletteByMario x @anastasiabeverlyhills I also snuck a reddish lip pencil to line the upper lid. Shhhh (she's not a big fan of red around her eyes). Also a bit of my signature bronze pencil in the water line. For lips I used a tiny bit of a yellow based cream foundation as a lipstick. No lashes or dark liners used to keep the look fresh 😉#MakeupByMario. Hair @cesar4styles. A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Sep 11, 2016 at 8:52am PDT

One of Kim's regular makeup artists, Mario Dedivanovic, shared a photo of his amazing take on nude, natural makeup that he did on Kim a few days ago, and being the kind, helpful soul that he is, he included some product tips.

The products Mario included aren't too surprising—concealer, red lip iner, foundation—which are all things we expect in a Kardashian look. But the shock comes in on how he used them.

Mario used a concealer an eyeshadow base, a red lip liner for eyeliner, and foundation for lipstick, which he did to "keep the look fresh."

Mario is really taking the old "less-is-more" adage to new heights, and we are right there with him.

Definitely going to make use of these tips the next we try to do our makeup on the go.