Here's Your Chance to Score a KKW Beauty Contour Kit

You shouldn't feel too bad if you didn’t get your hands on a KKW Beauty Contour Kit on launch day. For starters, the entire stock sold out within 10 minutes, so one wrong click and you were pretty much screwed. Another reason you shouldn’t be miz? Kim Kardashian West is restocking the kits tomorrow at 12 PM PST.

You should still have all your credit card info filled out beforehand because we can assume these will fly off the Internet shelves, too. After all, they did total $14.4 million in sales the first time around...

The restock is coming! July 6 at 12pm PST only on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

The announcement was made on the KKW Beauty Instagram page, but the Contour Kit isn’t the only beauty buy you’ll be able to snag. She’s also stocking her site with the KKW X KYLIE Crème lipsticks at the very same time.

Bets that they'll go in less than 10 again?