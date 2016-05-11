FYI, No-Makeup Tuesdays Are a Thing in the Kardashian Household

After #TBT and #FBF, we are introducing to you #NMT (No Makeup Tuesdays, that is). Well, to be completely honest and fair, it's Kim Kardashian who came up with the idea. Apparently, this is already a thing in her household.

The reality star took to Snapchat to introduce us all to NMTs, which also includes having friends over for dinner. Umm, seriously, where do we sign up for that?

We have to say, though, we were pretty surprised to have this come from the person who famously admitted last year she sleeps in her makeup, but we are totally behind making this a viral trend and giving our faces a break.

Snapchat

Next Tuesday can't come soon enough.