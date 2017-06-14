Kim Kardashian Teases the First Products from Her Makeup Line

As soon as Kim Kardashian announced yesterday that Kylie Jenner isn't going to be the only Kardashian sister with a makeup line, we immediately started speculating what KKWBEAUTY's first products are going to be.

It looks like we're not going to have to wait until the line's June 21st launch to find out. Kardashian just teased a few of her products on Snapchat. The very first: a contouring palette. Considering that Kardashian helped make the makeup application technique a beauty standard amongst industry pros and Instagram beauty bloggers, it's only fitting that she'll make her line's debut with the tools to recreate her signature look.

Going off of what Kardashian shared on her Snapchat the palette will come in a cream formula so that it's highly buildable and blendable so you can get the exact coverage and intensity you want.

Kardashian also shared a first look at a KKWBEAUTY fragrance, but aside from its potential color, she was elusive about what notes will be included in the scent.

And on the line's Instagram, a preview of the packaging of an unknown third product was just revealed.

If you haven't already, make a rain check on any plans you have on June 21 at 3PM PST to guarantee you get your hands on the collection.