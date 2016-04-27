Kim Kardashian and Makeup Artist Mario Team Up for a Drugstore Makeup Tutorial

Kontouring on a budget just got a whole lot easier with a new tutorial from Kardashian-favorite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Mario's tutorial is an entire makeup look done on Kim Kardashian using only drugstore products. From a BTS photo that he shared on his Instagram, we can see some definite hero products – Maybelline's Fit Me! Foundation, NYX Finishing Powder, and bunch of Circa Lip Glosses.

Shooting a makeup tutorial today with @kimkardashian using only drug store makeup. First time ever doing this 😊 #MakeupByMario A photo posted by Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario) on Apr 26, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

The complete tutorial is available on Kim's app, but for a quick look at the finished result both Mario and Kim shared the final look on their Instagrams. Kim looks so good that we're pretty sure a stop at the nearest drugstore is definitely in order. But really, have you ever seen skin so smooth or eyebrows so full?