Kim Kardashian and Makeup Artist Mario Team Up for a Drugstore Makeup Tutorial

Denise Truscello

Wallet-friendly kontouring.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Apr 27, 2016 @ 11:53 am

Kontouring on a budget just got a whole lot easier with a new tutorial from Kardashian-favorite makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Mario's tutorial is an entire makeup look done on Kim Kardashian using only drugstore products. From a BTS photo that he shared on his Instagram, we can see some definite hero products – Maybelline's Fit Me! Foundation, NYX Finishing Powder, and bunch of Circa Lip Glosses.

The complete tutorial is available on Kim's app, but for a quick look at the finished result both Mario and Kim shared the final look on their Instagrams. Kim looks so good that we're pretty sure a stop at the nearest drugstore is definitely in order. But really, have you ever seen skin so smooth or eyebrows so full?

Shot a fun tutorial today with @makeupbymario using only drug store products on my app! Link in bio

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

