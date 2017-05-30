Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Has a New Gig with Laura Mercier

We’ve heard Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist name drop Laura Mercier at his master class as the creator of his favorite loose translucent powder. We’ve seen the company’s products make star appearances on his Instagram account. And now, Mario Dedivanovic is completing the love fest with a new role for the outstanding beauty brand. Your favorite Insta-famous MUA is the newest member of the Laura Mercier Makeup Artist Collective.

So what does this mean for @makeupbymario? He’ll be kicking off his partnership responsibilities by creating the look for new muse Suki Waterhouse’s Fall 2017 campaign. According to Dedivanovic's Instagram post, this is the first time in 20 years that Mercier has invited another makeup artist to create looks for a campaign. So yeah, this is a big deal for Kim K.W.'s go-to guy.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Laura Mercier," said Dedivanovic in a press release announcing the partnership. "Since the beginning of my career, Laura has been an inspiration to me as an artist. I am honored she personally asked me to work with her brand and create looks for her new campaigns. Her incredible talent and taste is truly reflected in her product collection. It’s exciting for me to partner with a brand that was created by an artist who values my passion for education and teaching."

He joins the ranks of fellow Artist Collective members and celebrity makeup artists Pati Dubroff and Jenn Streicher, who will also highlight and support the brand’s collections in their own unique and celebrated skills.