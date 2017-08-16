Jeffree Star Responds to Kim Kardashian's Apology: Here's the Rundown of the Drama

Image zoom Getty

On Tuesday Kim Kardashian West swatched her new KKW Beauty Powder Contour Kits on Instagram stories—and failed. Kim knew it, her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic knew it, and the Internet knew it.

Along with Kardashian West’s fans who decided she’s yet to master the technique that beauty bloggers use to show how makeup shades look on different skin tones and how pigmented they are, YouTube sensation Jeffree Star also agreed with the rest of the Internet that Kardashian West needed some practice swatching.

"Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk," he tweeted alongside a photo of her experience.

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

While Kardashian West’s swatching fail should have ended with everyone laughing at her shoddy job (herself included), Star’s callout of Kardashian West’s splotchy swatching escalated into necessary drama. Confused? Here's the timeline of events.

Many of Kardashian West’s fans responded by going after Star, specifically for racist and misogynist comments he has made in the past. This list of receipts includes videos (that resurfaced earlier this year after being created more than a decade ago) in which he says racist remarks and uses transgender and racial slurs. He has since apologized for them in a video posted in June.

Kardashian West then took to Instagram to address her fans who criticized the makeup guru rather than discussing her actual makeup products and defended Star. She took to Snapchat and Instagram stories to share a long message to her followers. "I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was you know, negative, but he's also apologized for those things," she said, amongst other comments. "I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I've made in the past, so let him live."

Considering Star's past, Kardashian West's fans were upset with her stance on the situation, and she received major backlash for her comments. Kardashian West then apologized for her initial response with a long, heartfelt video message.

In it Kardashian West tells fans that she shouldn't have "defended a situation that [she] didn't know enough about." She also discusses how she felt naive, and that she now realizes she doesn't have "the right" to speak on the issues of racism. Kardashian West also says that she prefers to see "positivity" on her timeline, which was the reasoning behind her asking her fans to "get over" the past accusations against Star. "I’m not going against my fans in any way, I just was saying lets get the negativity off my timeline. But you know I’m sorry," she explains in the video.

You can watch it in full below.

The backlash against Kardashian West and Star, given this week's unrest due to the violent white-nationalist protest over removing a statue of a Confederate soldier in Charlottesville, Va., led Star to fire off a flurry of tweets where he addressed Kardashian West's apology, and how the government is failing to stand a stand against the acts of racism that the country has seen this week.

Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please fuck off — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

We have a literal PIECE OF SHIT for a "President" who is embarrassing our entire country and you want worry about Jeffree Star. #cantrelate — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

I get that people love drama and feed off of it, but attacking ME with hate and disgusting comments doesn't fix anything. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

You can't call me something that I'm not. It's getting old... Same bullshit every time there's online drama. CHILL and worry about YOU. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

The media wants to keep us all distracted by news headlines about me and Kim, but let's talk about how sad our country is right now. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

HEY HATERS: Instead of tweeting me and calling me "faggot" and "disgusting tranny" all day - try fighting for something important. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Because with how dark and depressing America is right now, I don't think I'm important. Stop wasting time on gossip and focus on reality. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

If you're upset about Jeffree Star and contour swatches and makeup drama, get the fuck out of my mentions. You're wasting your own time. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Anyone following the drama would agree that, yes, given the current political landscape of the country, there are more important things to be concerned about (though given Star's past he's not exactly the authority we'd turn to). And whatever your stance on Star and Kardashian West's interactions, we should agree to focus on and put our effort into sending out messages of love and inclusiveness instead of negativity.