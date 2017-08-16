Jeffree Star Responds to Kim Kardashian's Apology: Here's the Rundown of the Drama
On Tuesday Kim Kardashian West swatched her new KKW Beauty Powder Contour Kits on Instagram stories—and failed. Kim knew it, her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic knew it, and the Internet knew it.
Along with Kardashian West’s fans who decided she’s yet to master the technique that beauty bloggers use to show how makeup shades look on different skin tones and how pigmented they are, YouTube sensation Jeffree Star also agreed with the rest of the Internet that Kardashian West needed some practice swatching.
"Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk," he tweeted alongside a photo of her experience.
While Kardashian West’s swatching fail should have ended with everyone laughing at her shoddy job (herself included), Star’s callout of Kardashian West’s splotchy swatching escalated into necessary drama. Confused? Here's the timeline of events.
Many of Kardashian West’s fans responded by going after Star, specifically for racist and misogynist comments he has made in the past. This list of receipts includes videos (that resurfaced earlier this year after being created more than a decade ago) in which he says racist remarks and uses transgender and racial slurs. He has since apologized for them in a video posted in June.
Kardashian West then took to Instagram to address her fans who criticized the makeup guru rather than discussing her actual makeup products and defended Star. She took to Snapchat and Instagram stories to share a long message to her followers. "I see you being so petty bringing up things in his past where he was you know, negative, but he's also apologized for those things," she said, amongst other comments. "I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I've made in the past, so let him live."
Considering Star's past, Kardashian West's fans were upset with her stance on the situation, and she received major backlash for her comments. Kardashian West then apologized for her initial response with a long, heartfelt video message.
In it Kardashian West tells fans that she shouldn't have "defended a situation that [she] didn't know enough about." She also discusses how she felt naive, and that she now realizes she doesn't have "the right" to speak on the issues of racism. Kardashian West also says that she prefers to see "positivity" on her timeline, which was the reasoning behind her asking her fans to "get over" the past accusations against Star. "I’m not going against my fans in any way, I just was saying lets get the negativity off my timeline. But you know I’m sorry," she explains in the video.
You can watch it in full below.
The backlash against Kardashian West and Star, given this week's unrest due to the violent white-nationalist protest over removing a statue of a Confederate soldier in Charlottesville, Va., led Star to fire off a flurry of tweets where he addressed Kardashian West's apology, and how the government is failing to stand a stand against the acts of racism that the country has seen this week.
Anyone following the drama would agree that, yes, given the current political landscape of the country, there are more important things to be concerned about (though given Star's past he's not exactly the authority we'd turn to). And whatever your stance on Star and Kardashian West's interactions, we should agree to focus on and put our effort into sending out messages of love and inclusiveness instead of negativity.