Kim Kardashian and Jaclyn Hill Will Change Your Makeup Routine in Just 14 Minutes

Give Kim Kardashian West and beauty guru Jaclyn Hill 14 minutes of your time, and they’ll completely change the way you apply makeup forever. The celebrity teamed up with the YouTube legend that is Jaclyn Hill to create a one-of-a-kind review tutorial for the KKW Beauty Contour Kit, and the video was packed with tips, contouring revelations, and a few surprising facts about Kardashian West's makeup bag.

The video starts off with both stars completely barefaced, and then they move into applying their base makeup (foundation and concealer) on camera. It's here that we find out that Kim K.W. blends several concealers together to find the right match and layers a thicker concealer under a creamy one before she bakes. We also find out that the first beauty tutorial that she ever watched was one of Hill's famous flicks. Celebrities, they're just like us.

Then, the moment we've all been waiting for, they break out the Contour Kits. Hill, who knows a thing or two about product efficacy, was impressed with the blendable consistency of the cream and followed Kardashian West's lead at where and how to apply it.

We'd be lying if we said it didn't change the way we plan on applying bronzer tomorrow morning. Curious? You can watch the entire video above.