Kim Kardashian Has a Secret for Removing Foundation Stains on Clothes

You learn how to dress yourself when you’re a toddler, but no one ever teaches you how to put on a shirt after you’ve finished a full face of makeup—foundation, contour, and all. Unless you always remember to dress first, you’ve probably stained a white blouse with your concealer, and freaked out about your clothing and your face afterwards. Look at a rack of shirts at the mall and the swatch of foundation left behind around the collar, and find comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. But don’t give up on the stain because your girl Kim Kardashian West has a hack for removing that little mark.

No, it’s not a Tide To-Go Stain Stick, though you should probably throw one of those in your bag if you’re prone to coffee spills. The celebrity took to her app to share some of her fashion and beauty tips, and along with the Ta Ta Towel, this stain removing secret made its debut.

"There’s nothing worse than being fully ready and realizing you have foundation on your clothes,” she wrote. Preach, Kim. "To get rid of makeup stains, shaving cream often does the trick. Just apply to the stain and then lightly wet or wash. If the stain still won’t come out, you can also use a drop of rubbing alcohol mixed with the shaving cream. The stain should lift out easily.”

We’ve heard of the old seltzer trick, but shaving cream? Oh, the things you never thought you’d throw in your handbag.