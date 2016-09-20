Here's What Kim K.W. Uses When She Does Her Own Makeup

Sure, Kim Kardashian West has an incredibly talented glam squad to create her makeup looks for literally every event she attends, filming KUWTK, and probably even a run to the grocery store if she felt like it, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know how to do her own makeup. Girlfriend—like her little sister Kylie—is actually shockingly skilled when it comes to applying product. But I guess after years and years and years of having your makeup done, you'd pick up a thing or two. 

Kim filmed her entire makeup routine in what looks to be a hotel bathroom while she was on the road for Kanye's Saint Pablo tour, and this time, there isn’t a pro doing it for her. 

Kim does literally everything from sifting through her stash to find the ideal product shade, to contouring, to perfecting her eyebrows. 

Kim broke down literally every product she used in the video on her app, along with why she loves it. It's pretty major, we got to say. You can check out five of the superstars she needs in her life, below. 

Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes 

"First thing: If I'm in a rush, I keep my hair out of my face by putting it in a bun or ponytail. I always wash my face the night before and in the morning, but sometimes I will also use these Neutrogena Face Wipes right before I apply my makeup. These are my favorite," Kim says on her app. 

La Mer The Perfecting Treatment

Kim uses this iconic beauty product in her pre-makeup prep. 

Make Up Forever Full Coverage Concealer

Kim says she uses this creamy concealer over her Kryolan Dermacolor Palette (a dry concealer) for a dewy look. 

Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Tinted Cream

"I still use Giorgio Armani's Shaping Cream Foundation. I'm seriously obsessed and was so sad when they discontinued it. Instead, you guys can try this one—it's still amazing! After I cover my face and neck, I will usually blend it over my lips too.

PRO TIP: Always make sure you get the back of your neck, too!"

beautyblender

Kim says to remember to wet your beautyblender before you use it, and believe us, it's a good idea! 

