The Exact Foundation and Concealer Combo Khloe Kardashian Wears

It's almost pointless to talk about how much makeup and style inspiration we get from the KarJenners. Between them and their glam squad, they're basically dominating the beauty scene. While we know the many techniques they've made popular (contouring, non-touring, and every other variation), we rarely get a complete product breakdown.

However, yesterday, professional makeup artist Hrush Achemyan made our dreams come true when she listed every single product she recently used on Khloe Kardashian, including the exact foundation and concealer combination she wears. Her skin always looks 100 percent, so we were psyched to finally have the shopping deets.

There are about 11 products total, each of which is from a different brand. There are definitely a few standout, lust-worthy products in the mix—Tarte's Swamp Queen Palette, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Glow Kit ($40; sephora.com), Tom Ford Foundation ($80; nordstrom.com), and NARS Concealer in Honey ($29; sephora.com). So now that we've got the complete breakdown on Khloe's look, we're obviously recreating it ASAP.

