Daily Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington’s Metallic Red Cat Eye

Classic doesn’t mean boring. Case in point: the metallic red cat eye Kerry Washington just wore. Updating an oldie but goodie, the actress attended a panel at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles wearing an eye makeup look that’ll work for all of your holiday occasions.

Celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez applied heavily pigmented red metallic eyeshadow over Washington’s lid, and extended it out into a sleek wing. That same shape was traced with black eyeliner, which created a clean line but also made the hue of her shadow pop even more. The moment was rounded out with extra long, fluttery lashes, a full, groomed brow, and neutral lipstick.

To recreate the eye, opt for a pink, red, or burgundy hue found in a palette like Neutrogena’s Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow in Coco Mauve ($7; target.com).

As for her hair? Washington has been a bit of a chameleon recently, so there’s a chance you didn’t even recognize her. Over the last few weeks, she’s debuted caramel-colored highlights, a blunt bob with bangs, and now this sleek and straight lob courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright.