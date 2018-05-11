Kerry Washington Created the $13 Neutral Eyeshadow Palette You've Always Needed

If you've ever been excited about buying a new eyeshadow palette filled with shimmering teals, sparkling rubies, and electric neon shades—only to end up using the one beige tone in the bunch—you need to get your hands on the Neutrogena Essential Eye Palette by Kerry Washington ($13; ulta.com). As the Neutrogena brand ambassador and creative consultant, Washington curated five luxe neutrals in camel, suede, and chocolate hues so gorgeous, they make the kit basically foolproof. In short, you'll actually use every single color.

"It makes sense that my first palette would be essential colors, because [while] I love a glam look, I also love to look more natural when I'm not working," Washington told InStyle. "I definitely wanted to create a palette that you could play in both directions." Her Essential Cheek Palette ($10; ulta.com) contains a perky pink-peach tone, along with two powders that can be used to bronze, contour, and highlight.

VIDEO: 10 Times Scandal's Olivia Pope Was a Total Badass

Courtesy

"This is the [palette] you go back to again and again," she says. "If someone calls you and says, 'You want to go to brunch?' Or if you have a guy to meet? This is like an emergency kit."

These two compacts should be considered new cargo for your glove compartment. We've even used the blush powder on eyelids for a bright, yet natural-looking pop.