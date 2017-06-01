Daily Beauty Buzz: Keri Russell’s Red-Orange Lipstick

Your classic red lipstick works all year long, but there’s nothing wrong with giving the tried-and-true shade a taste of summer. That means swapping out your deep ruby reds bullets for red-orange tubes. The color, appropriately nicknamed “rorange,” is a warm weather mainstay, and last night Keri Russell showed us exactly how to pull it off.

Her lipstick was the perfect mix between fire engine red and coral, and drew even more attention to her perfectly groomed brows. Paired with shimmery bronze shadow and effortless waves, the actor’s look screamed summer beauty.

To copy Kerry’s look, look for a warmer toned red with an orange or coral base. Some of our favorites include Tom Ford Lips and Boys Lip Color in Cristiano ($36; sephora.com), NARS Audacious Lipstick in Lana ($34; sephora.com), and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Apricot Fantasy ($5; target.com).