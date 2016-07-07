These are the Products You'll Find In Kendall Jenner's Makeup Bag 

InStyle Staff
Jul 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Kendall Jenner may come from a family known for it's love of all things glam and girly, but when it comes to the 20-year-old model's own beauty routine, she practices less is more and likes "very little makeup and clean hair." The reality TV star turned top model may have access to all of the latest and hair and makeup products on shoots and on the runway, but the following five products are her must-haves that always have a place in her makeup bag. 

 

With reporting by Kahlana Barfield Brown.

The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder Lip Flip Shade Transformer in Turn Down and Turn Up  

Despite swatching, sometimes when you put a new lipstick it on, it's not the exact shade you were hoping for. In times like this, Jenner turns to these two The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder shades for a quick fix. “These lipsticks are genius: The black lip shade can be layered over any lip color to make it darker, and the yellow one turns any shade brighter,” Jenner says. 

Harry Josh Pro Tools Wooden Paddle Brush 

Jenner turns to Harry Josh's paddle brush because "It smooths my hair without snagging, and it's great for blow-drying."

The Estée Edit by Estée Lauder The Edit Eye-Shadow Palette

A eyeshadow palette with a variety of classic shades is a must-have in any makeup bag—including a top model’s. Jenner loves this palette full of her favorite colors that she helped design as one of the editors of The Estée Edit.  "I worked on the design of this compact," she says. "Black and brown are classic—and purple is one of my favorites.”

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 

If your hair is stubbornly straight like Kendall's, try a few spritzes of her go-to hair-styler by Oribe to get your strands moving. "My hair is very silky, which is a blessing and a curse," she says of her signature sleek style. "It can get very boring, so I add this spray when I want some texture." 

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler 

Kendall's secret to instantly make tired eyes look awake: Shu Uemura's cult-favorite eyelash curler. "I use this when I'm not wearing any makeup. It makes my lashes pop so I don't need mascara," the model says. 

