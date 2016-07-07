These are the Products You'll Find In Kendall Jenner's Makeup Bag 

Kendall Jenner may come from a family known for it's love of all things glam and girly, but when it comes to the 20-year-old model's own beauty routine, she practices less is more and likes "very little makeup and clean hair." The reality TV star turned top model may have access to all of the latest and hair and makeup products on shoots and on the runway, but the following five products are her must-haves that always have a place in her makeup bag.

With reporting by Kahlana Barfield Brown.