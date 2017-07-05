Daily Beauty Buzz: Kendall Jenner’s Glossy Red Lipstick

Leave it to a KarJenner to completely change your summer makeup routine. Kim Kardashian West might be pushing the nude matte lip cremes, but her little sister Kendall Jenner is all about the sheen. Fusing two warm weather mainstays (gloss and crimson red), Jenner stepped out at the Miu Miu Cruise Collection cocktail party at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week wearing a high-shine glossy red lip.

With her lips as the focal point, she kept the rest of her look relatively minimal, featuring groomed dark brows and a little mascara. Apart from perhaps touching up the lipstick after a few hours or a cup of coffee, this is as low-maintenance as it gets.

To copy Jenner’s look try layering gloss over a lipstick like Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Shine Sculpting Shine Lipstick ($32; nordstrom.com) or opting for a liquid lipstick with a shiny finish like Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Vinyl Lip Color ($32; nordstrom.com).