Kendall Jenner’s Latest Lipstick Moment Is Too Good for Words

Since the annual film festival in Cannes kicked off a couple of days ago, we've seen so many gorg beauty looks that it almost feel like it's awards season all over again. But to be honest, it's only normal that celebs would bring their A-game to the French Riviera.

Also normal: Kendall Jenner giving us major beauty inspo from the red carpet. The model was absolutely stunning in a plunging Versace dress that didn't leave a lot to the imagination. Her beauty look was on point as well, thanks to hairstylist Jen Atkin who created her super sleek updo. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada finished it all off with a bold red-orange lip shade, Estee Lauder's matte lipstick to be exact.

Samir Hussein

Tejada let us know in the caption that the lipstick shade used was Kendall's limited-edition, custom hue, Restless. The bad news is that it is currently sold out, but we have good news, too—there are plenty of similar options out there since it's such a trendy color. Honestly, it's everything you need for summer.

Tonight in Cannes💃🏻💋💄using @esteelauder Restless lip stick by @kendalljenner ( Hair by @jenatkinhair and Makeup by me😍) ##kendalljenner #makeupbyariel😘 A photo posted by Ariel Tejada (@makeupbyariel) on May 12, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

Well, that and SPF, obviously.