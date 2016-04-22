Here’s Katy Perry Wearing Bright Purple Lipstick

No one does bright colors like Katy Perry. The singer’s love for bold shades even got her a makeup deal with CoverGirl and her own lipstick collection. And last night, she stepped out donning the prettiest purple lip hue that, by the way, looked exactly like the Cosmo Kitty color from her CoverGirl collab.

And check out her braided crown and cat eye. We have only one word to describe her look: perfect. From her cute short dress, to her hair and makeup, everything was on point. She just can do no wrong.

You are the best thing that's ever been mine💦✨ #KatyPerry #KatyCat #KatyCats #2013Era #PrismEra #Prism A photo posted by Begüm Karsan⭐️ (@gumperryx) on Apr 22, 2016 at 6:54am PDT

#beautygoals, we tell ya.