Daily Beauty Buzz: Katie Holmes's Smoky Eyes

Always one for fresh-faced makeup and bouncy, voluminous hairstyles that rival Kate Middleton’s famous blowouts, Katie Holmes took on a whole new beauty aesthetic for her appearance at the Intimissimi On Ice event in Italy.

Quite possibly her sexiest look yet, Holmes styled her layered, collarbone-grazing lob in the type of sexy, messy waves that you only thought were possible after a dip in saltwater. But it was the combination of her hair and makeup that left us bookmarking this moment for next Saturday night.

The actress paired her tousled hair with a smoldering smoky eye that seems to have been created by tight-lining black eyeliner around her top and bottom lash lines and sweeping a charcoal grey shadow over her lids and smoked out towards the outer corners of her eyes.

To get a smiler look, we’d reach for a gel eyeliner with lots of control, like Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion ($20; sephora.com) and a matte smoky shadow you can smudge out like Laura Mercier’s Cavier Stick Eye Colour in Tuxedo ($29; sephora.com).

Her lips were touched with a neutral gloss, while natural groomed brows rounded everything out. And there you have it—you can thank Holmes for your next "going out" beauty look.