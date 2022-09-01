Kate Moss Uses This Face Palette From a Julianne Moore-Approved Brand to Enhance Her Complexion

When an original supermodel offers beauty advice, you (or at least I) listen. Kate Moss, who's been an icon in the modeling world for over three decades, has inspired countless trends throughout her career. So it's no surprise that she's the center of one of the latest TikTok beauty trends: the Kate Moss contouring hack.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the supermodel revealed her contouring product of choice for "adding a touch of color" to her face is the Ambient Lighting Palette from Hourglass Cosmetics, a brand that counts Julianne Moore as a fan. TikTok users are copying the look, and while some are opting for other products to mimic the contour, they're all using a similar technique: sucking in your cheeks and applying a deeper shade of bronzer to the hollows.

If you keep up with makeup trends to any degree, chances are you're familiar with the Ambient Lighting Palette. Not only is it one of Hourglass' hero products, but it's also incredibly popular with shoppers, garnering over 11 million views on TikTok and more than 3,000 five-star reviews across different retailers, according to Google Shopping.

Courtesy

Shop now: $68; hourglass.com and sephora.com

The palette comes in three variations, each of which contains three powders; the one Moss uses in the video appears to be the original, Volume I. Each finishing powder is meant to give your face a blurred softness that mimics the effect of different types of lighting. In this palette, there's Dim Light (a peach beige), Incandescent Light (an opal pearl), and Radiant Light (a gold, warm beige).

One Sephora reviewer said they've used this palette for four years and wrote, "the powder is not glittery like so many skin perfectors, but this gives you a glow from within… This is a real-life beauty filter."

Another reviewer wrote that although it's billed as a setting powder, it's very versatile. "Besides a setting powder, I use [the Ambient Lighting Palette] as eyeshadow, highlighter, and bronzer… It blends like a dream," they wrote.

Shoppers say this product works across the board, even for those of us without perfect bone structure like Moss. One reviewer wrote, "I get the hype now, these powders are impressive and impart a seamless veil that makes my skin look poreless and uniform."

A common issue people expressed in the past was that Volume I and Volume II were exclusionary of deeper darker skin tones, but that has possibly been remedied with the most recent launch of Volume III.

Even if you're not a supermodel, Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Palette will give you an incredible glow. Head to Hourglass to pick the ideal palette for your complexion.