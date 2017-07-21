Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Middleton’s Nighttime Smoky Eye

Kate Middleton’s bouncy blowout usually gets all the attention (and for good reason), but last night the Duchess of Cambridge’s standout beauty moment had everything to do with her eyeshadow.

While she’s no stranger to eye makeup, it seems Middleton usually sticks with a neutral shade in browns and bronzes. But for a reception held in Germany, where she’s visiting on her royal tour with her family, she broke out a subtle smoky eye, featuring slate shadow, lengthened and fluttery lashes, and black liner.

It appears the shadow was used over Middleton's entire lid and blended out into the crease, while liner was used along her top lash line. It's a more dramatic eye makeup than we're used to seeing her wear, and the colors perfectly coordinated with her sleeveless printed Markus Lupfer dress and nude Prada heels.

As for the rest of her look, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for rosy blush and a nude glossy lip.