Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Middleton’s Full Brows

Kate Middleton's bouncy, smooth, and shiny blowouts get all the attention—and we're not bucking it. While there's no arguing her hair is of fairy tale status, there's one element of her beauty look that doesn't get talked about quite enough. Her eyebrows.

Getting to the perfect balance between full and groomed without a stray hair out of place is no easy feat. Get too crazy with a pair of tweezers, attempting to pluck those standalone baby strands, and you're back with a set of brows that the 1999 version of yourself would be proud to wear. Kate Middleton, though, proves it's possible to keep your eyebrows in tip-top shape and, well, have them, too.

While visiting the Foundling Museum, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing her signature smoky eye, which was perfectly framed with her dark, full, and brushed up brows. They have a very minimal arch, making them look incredibly natural.

If you have sparse brows, whether or not its a side-effect of the '90s, try reaching for a brow pencil with a precise tip to draw on very thin hair-like lines. One of our favorite products by far is Laura Mercier's Eye Brow Pencil ($24; nordstrom.com), which is available in eight different shades and features a spoolie on one side to blend in the lines.

As for the rest of her eye look? Middleton went for neutral chocolate brown eyeshadow faded to right under her brow bone and a subtle nude lip gloss. The classic beauty moment was pulled together with bouncy curls and rosy pink blush.