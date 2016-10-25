The Kat Von D Liquid Lipstick Collector's Edition Is a Miraculous Sight to Be Seen

It's been quite a monumental year for liquid lipstick. As such, it's also been a really good year for liquid lipstick lovers. From Kylie to Anastasia Beverly Hills to Lime Crime to Jeffree Star, it seems like every other week another beauty retailer is gifting the makeup world with another fabulous product.

Kat Von D—one of the reigning queens of liquid lipstick—is another one who's delivered in a major way on the liquid lipstick front. On Monday, her much anticipated Everlasting Obsession Liquid Lipstick Collector's Edition ($240; sephora.com) was finally released. So if you happened to hear a collective cheer in the distance, that's probably because people were really excited about the launch.

The collection includes 13 liquid lipsticks that Kat curated herself, including Double Dare, Beloved, Outlaw, Noble, and Bachelorette.

RELATED: We Are Completely Losing It Over These Serpent Brushes

What makes this kit doubly special is that it contains two new (and exclusive!) colors. The first is Devils, a bright red, and the second is Lovecraft, a popular lipstick from her Studded Kiss Lipstick collection that's now been turned into the Everlasting liquid lipstick.

All this liquid lipstick calls for wearing a new color every day.