Kat Von D's Saints and Sinners Instagram Announcement Saved Our Whole Week

The Sunday scaries are a very real cultural phenomenon. I mean, who doesn't get that creeping feeling of anxiety that Monday quickly approacheth, at around 3 PM on Sunday. The mere though makes us shudder. As a way to deny Monday is coming, or at least, procrastinate the looming threat of adult responsibility, we spend a good deal of our Sundays on Instagram perusing for the latest news and all sorts of visual inspo for our coming week.

Turns out, that's a very sage ritual because without it, we wouldn't be able to come to you such amazing news. Yesterday, Kat Von D took to her Insta to tease the release of a brand spankin' new palette for 2017. And from what we can tell, it's going to be amazing.

There's a lot to unpack here, so let's talk this through. First, how beautiful is the fact that it is inspired by a stained glass window Kat saw in a cathedral? Second, how excited does this make you for 2017?! Two months away, people. And we're hoping in those two months we'll get more specifics on the exact release date.

But here's what else we know for a fact: The product will be vegan, cruelty free, and obviously it is gonna hold some shadows with some bad-ass names. It's literally the perfect way to embrace the juxtaposition of your bad gal and good girl side at once.

We can also say for certain that this palette will come hand in hand with the Saint and Sinner perfumes... so needless to say, we want to hit fast forward to see what amazing things Kat really has coming.

This made your Monday, right? The only way it could get better is if Kat maybe teased some more things on Insta... just sayin'.