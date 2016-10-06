Your Sneak Peek of Kat Von D's Shade + Light Vault

Makeup lovers gather 'round for a sneak peak of Kat Von D's newest addition to her product lineup! She's calling it the "Shade + Light Vault," and in our opinion, it appears every bit as true to Kat's aesthetic as you'd imagine.

The teaser was posted to the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram account this week with very limited information, but the pictures alone are enough to make any cosmetic fan salivate.

Here's what we do know for sure. You can get your hands on the Shade + Light Vault on October 24 at Sephora, it'll cost you $200 bucks, and it's a limited-edition product. In other words, if you want it badly, you better buy stat or else you may not be able to find it later.

According to her IG post, the vault contains the following items: both Shade + Light palettes for face and eyes, both Shade+Light brushes, Shade + Light Eye Quad in Smoke, and Shade + Light Eye Quad in Plum. All that stuff makes the spendy $200 price tag sound more reasonable, yeah?

If you want to scoot your way to the front of the line, you can get early access to the vault on October 23 by downloading and buying through the Sephora app. We'll see you there!