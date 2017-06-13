Kat Von D's New Lipsticks Are for Glitter Lovers Everywhere

A sharp cat-eye or a vibrant crimson lip are both eye-catching makeup choices for a night out, but there's something to be said about the way that flecks of glitter catch the light in a dark restaurant, or on a rooftop as the sun sets. If Pat McGrath Lab's Lust 004 glitter lip kit is the one beauty product you let get away, Kat Von D Beauty's next launch is going to fill the void in your glitterless makeup bag.

Nancy McGruire, Kat Von d Beauty's VP of product development, just teased the brand's die-hard fans with a sneak-peek of the brand's next product launch: glitter lipsticks. Judging from McGuire's swatches of the lipsticks on IG, they're going to change the way you approach your going-out makeup. From what we can tell, the lippies will be available in 11 bold shades that range from solid gold to violet. And considering Kat Von D is known for her long-wear matte formulas, you can bet that these new shades are just as pigmented.

While McGuire didn't reveal a release date for when the lipsticks will drop, she did promise to one IG commenter that it will be "Soon, promise." What do know, is that the formulas will all be vegan and cruelty-free just like the rest of Kat Von D's product range.

Join us as we continuously refresh McGuire and Kat Von D's IGs until they share more info on when we can expect to get our hands on these epic sparkly lipsticks.