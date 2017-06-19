Daily Beauty Buzz: Kat Graham’s Glittery Gold Eyeshadow 

Michael Hurcomb/REX/Shutterstock
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 19, 2017 @ 11:30 am

While you were tucked in bed with the Sunday scaries, Kat Graham was on the iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet, serving up yet another standout beauty look. The singer gave us a lesson in metallic makeup when she showed up to the red carpet wearing a sultry smoky eye created with glittery gold and neutral shadows.

She complemented the eye look with a slightly glossy nude lip, groomed brows, lengthened lashes, and a sleek low bun with a center part.

While we don’t exactly what shadow Graham is using, we’ll be recreating the look with Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Gold Goddess ($24; sephora.com) and Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color in Sun Worship ($62; nordstrom.com).

These Are the Best Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20
<p>Sephora Matte Metallic Eyeshadow Palette</p>
Sephora Matte Metallic Eyeshadow Palette

Want to make those metallic hues extra dramatic? Try wetting your brush before applying them for a more intense color payoff, then use the matte tones to diffuse the color into your crease.

Courtesy
Sephora $20 SHOP NOW
<p>Makeup Revolution New-Trals vs. Neutrals Palette</p>
Makeup Revolution New-Trals vs. Neutrals Palette

In case you didn't know, red eyeshadow is completely happening this season, and Makeup Revolution's palette includes the most gorgeous shades of burgundy, as well as the right nude shadows to master the effect.

Courtesy
available at Ulta $10 SHOP NOW
<p>Soap &amp; Glory Lid Stuff Palette</p>
Soap & Glory Lid Stuff Palette

It's a baby-step into the brighter shadow territory without going full '80s-era blue, and the deep plum tones are especially flattering for brown eyed girls in particular.

Courtesy
Soap & Glory $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips in Nude Eyes</p>
Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips in Nude Eyes

Don't let the haters stop your shine—these 6 shadows are so sparkly, they'll probably be blinded by the light each time you blink.

Courtesy
Physicians Formula $10 SHOP NOW
<p>NYX Go To Eyeshadow Palette in Wanderlust</p>
NYX Go To Eyeshadow Palette in Wanderlust

Impart a chiseled contour and a beige-toned smoky eye all with one sleek palette, which won't monopolize a ton of room in your makeup bag.

Courtesy
NYX $17 SHOP NOW
<p>Sonia Kashuk Eye Palette in Bare Necessities</p>
Sonia Kashuk Eye Palette in Bare Necessities

Enough shimmer to catch the light without giving off the "I just lost a fight with a pack of tinsel" vibe, these universally-flattering neutrals are about to be stiff competition for the rest of your shadow arsenal.

Courtesy
Sonia Kashuk $15 SHOP NOW
<p>L'Oreal Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Haute Hazel</p>
L'Oreal Colour Riche Pocket Palette in Haute Hazel

Bold enough to stand out against your usual neutral palette, the teal and navy shadows add an unconventional twist to a festive smoky eye, while the steely taupe and soft pink keep the look grounded.

Courtesy
L'Oreal $9 SHOP NOW
<p>Essence All About Vintage Eyeshadow Palette</p>
Essence All About Vintage Eyeshadow Palette

File this palette under "blends well with others." The creamy texture works well enough solo, so you don't even need a shadow primer, or can do double-duty as a base tone for the rest of your color spread.

Courtesy
Essence $6 SHOP NOW
1 of 8

Want more eyeshadow shopping suggestions? Check out the gallery above for some of our favorites.

