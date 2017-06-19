Daily Beauty Buzz: Kat Graham’s Glittery Gold Eyeshadow 

While you were tucked in bed with the Sunday scaries, Kat Graham was on the iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet, serving up yet another standout beauty look. The singer gave us a lesson in metallic makeup when she showed up to the red carpet wearing a sultry smoky eye created with glittery gold and neutral shadows.

She complemented the eye look with a slightly glossy nude lip, groomed brows, lengthened lashes, and a sleek low bun with a center part.

While we don’t exactly what shadow Graham is using, we’ll be recreating the look with Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Gold Goddess ($24; sephora.com) and Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color in Sun Worship ($62; nordstrom.com).

