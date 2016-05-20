Behold: Yet Another ColourPop Product You'll Freak Out Over

Going on ColourPop’s website can be a dangerous situation. Everything on their website is so affordable, but we still manage to rack up a not-so-affordable bill. A recent favorite is their Flush’d blush from their KaePop collaborative line with Karrueche Tran which is still available online. You hear that? Sounds like a shopping trip in your future.

The KaePop line debuted in Februrary, but we are still in love with it’s easy wearability and pigment.

Courtesy

The KaePop collaboration is already one of our favorites, but this has got to be the hero product. At $8, it’s cheaper than your Chipotle lunch order and will probably leave you feeling better (or at least ready for a selfie), too. The blush is a matted deep peach and one of the easiest formulas to play with. It’s super foolproof and also buildable, meaning it won’t get casey or weird.

